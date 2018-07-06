Grayson Allen Says Scuffle with Trae Young During Summer League Was 'Nothing'

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz rookie Grayson Allen had his first on-court incident during Thursday's NBA Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks when he got snarled with Trae Young.

Speaking to reporters after the Jazz's 92-87 win, Allen said they just "got tangled up" and that it was "nothing":

The play occurred early in the third quarter when Allen came up to defend Young and they locked arms:

Given Allen's college reputation at Duke, whenever he's involved in a situation like this, there will be extra eyes on him. He and Young shook hands after the game, so there don't appear to be any hard feelings.