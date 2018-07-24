Tigers Prospect Kyle Funkhouser Injured Foot on Uneven Sidewalk, Out for Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Kyle Funkhouser #81 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. The game ended in a 8-8 tie. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Kyle Funkhouser will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after suffering a foot injury.

The Tigers announced Tuesday that Funkhouser fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot while walking on an uneven sidewalk.

Funkhouser will have surgery and is expected to return for spring training next year.

The 24-year-old Funkhouser was Detroit's fourth-round selection in the 2016 MLB draft. He started this season in Double-A with the Erie SeaWolves, posting a 3.74 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 89 innings.

Detroit promoted Funkhouser to Triple-A on July 10. In two starts with the Toledo Mud Hens, the right-hander allowed six earned runs with 10 walks and seven strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

The Tigers could have given Funkhouser an audition for their 2019 rotation with a September call-up. Instead, the former Louisville star will show up to camp next season hoping to earn a spot on the 25-man roster after rehabbing his injury.

