Lakers Rumors: Travis Wear Signs 2-Way Contract with LA

The Los Angeles Lakers and forward Travis Wear reportedly agreed to a two-way contract Tuesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

Wear, 27, averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 17 games with the Lakers last season. The former UCLA star previously played for the New York Knicks in 2014-15.

The Lakers now have 19 players on their roster, including players on summer contracts. Wear will compete with the likes of Joel Berry, Jeffrey Carroll and Johnathan Williams to be one of the team's two-way players when the regular season begins. NBA teams can carry up to two two-way players during the regular season.

Wear will almost certainly spend most of his time with the South Bay Lakers, the G League affiliate. He played 33 games for the team last year, averaging 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Given his age in comparison to the other guys competing for that two-way deal—Berry, Carroll and Williams are all 23—Wear might be at a disadvantage heading into camp. But he's shown flashes as a floor spacer at the 4 spot and has NBA experience to help even the odds.