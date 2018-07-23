Iowa DT Brady Reiff Arrested After Mistaking Police Car for Uber While Drunk

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 30: Defensive lineman Brady Reiff #91 of the Iowa Hawkeyes goes up against offensive lineman Brian Allen #65 of the Michigan State Spartans and guard Kevin Jarvis #75 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium on September 30, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff was arrested for public intoxication Saturday and didn't even cause the police officers to do much work in the process.

According to Kat Russell of the Gazette, the football player approached a University of Iowa police car and attempted to get in before asking the officers for a ride home. The police report states that Reiff believed the car was an Uber.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

