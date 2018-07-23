Iowa DT Brady Reiff Arrested After Mistaking Police Car for Uber While Drunk

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff was arrested for public intoxication Saturday and didn't even cause the police officers to do much work in the process.

According to Kat Russell of the Gazette, the football player approached a University of Iowa police car and attempted to get in before asking the officers for a ride home. The police report states that Reiff believed the car was an Uber.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

