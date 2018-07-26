Predicting Every Power 5 College Football Team's MVP for 2018 Season

1 of 5

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Boston College: AJ Dillon, RB

Not only do the Eagles bring back every starter on the offensive line, two-year starter Jon Baker returns from an injury. AJ Dillon torched the last seven opponents of 2017 for 1,256 yards, so the rising sophomore will enter the campaign facing understandably large expectations.

Clemson: Clelin Ferrell, DE

How do you pick one? Clemson is stacked. The truth is quarterback Kelly Bryant, while important, might not be the starter by season's end. And last year's defensive MVP, Dorian O'Daniel, is gone. We'll take Clelin Ferrell, who in 2017 totaled 66 tackles and ranked 12th nationally with 18 tackles for loss.

Duke: Joe Giles-Harris, LB

Joe Giles-Harris isn't nationally known, but he's a legitimate star. In two seasons at Duke, the 6'2", 240-pounder has amassed 232 tackles with 25.5 stops for loss and 8.5 sacks. Giles-Harris should be headed for his second straight first-team All-ACC honor.

Florida State: Cam Akers, RB

The quarterback battle between Deondre Francois and James Blackman will shape Florida State's overall success. No matter the starter, though, Cam Akers will be the centerpiece. He collected 1,025 yards as a freshman and should hold a larger role in 2018.

Georgia Tech: TaQuon Marshall, QB

During his first season leading the triple-option attack, TaQuon Marshall scampered for 1,146 yards and 17 touchdowns. The senior must improve as a passer for Georgia Tech to compete in the Coastal Division, but he'll take over a few games on the ground.

Louisville: Jawon Pass, QB

Louisville enjoyed two years of a legendary college career by Lamar Jackson. The Cardinals now turn to Jawon Pass, who has 33 career attempts at this level. But if he's as quick a study as anticipated, the program's bowl streak will rise to nine.

Miami: Jaquan Johnson, S

The safety could've pursued the NFL after 2017, but Jaquan Johnson decided to return for his senior campaign. He piled up 96 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles last season and should widely be considered an All-American favorite.

North Carolina: Cole Holcomb, LB

2018 could be another struggle for UNC, which finished 3-9 last season and doesn't have any certainty under center. While the offense labors through the year, at least the Tar Heels can be confident Cole Holcomb will produce. He led North Carolina in tackles during both the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

North Carolina State: Ryan Finley, QB

All-American defensive end Bradley Chubb claimed this honor in 2016 and 2017, but his graduation creates an MVP void Ryan Finley should fill. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,518 yards and 17 touchdowns to six interceptions last year.

Pitt: Kenny Pickett, QB

The unlikely face behind a late-season upset of No. 2 Miami, Kenny Pickett will assume the starting reins following the departures of Max Browne and Ben DiNucci. Pickett will also provide a small yet noticeable mobile threat for Pitt's offense.

Syracuse: Eric Dungey, QB

New season, same story. When he's healthy, Syracuse is competitive. All four of the Orange's victories in 2017—including the upset of Clemson—happened with Eric Dungey on the field. But in the 10 games he's missed since 2015, Syracuse is 1-9.

Virginia: Olamide Zaccheaus, RB

A running back by position and receiver by production, Olamide Zaccheaus set a program record with 85 catches last season. He's the only returning target who surpassed 300 yards in 2017. In the likely event he grabs 54 passes, Zacheaus will be UVA's all-time leader.

Virginia Tech: Josh Jackson, QB

Though a brief offseason scare put Josh Jackson's future in doubt, the rising sophomore will be back behind center. He collected 3,315 total offensive yards while leading Virginia Tech to a 9-4 record during his first season as a starter, passing for 20 touchdowns and running for six.

Wake Forest: Matt Colburn II, RB

Similar to Dillon at Boston College, Matt Colburn II ended 2017 on a tear. He accumulated 721 yards over Wake Forest's last six games. Additionally, the entire offensive line returns in Winston-Salem, too. Throw in the early suspension for quarterback Kendall Hinton, and the Deacs will lean heavily on Colburn.