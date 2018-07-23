Nahuel Oviedo Accused of Murdering 25-Year-Old Goalkeeper Facundo Espindola

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

San Telmo's Nahuel Oviedo has been detained and accused of playing a part in the murder of Facundo Espindola, a 25-year-old goalkeeper.

According to Marca, Espindola died in a stabbing during the weekend. Two men, including Oviedo, have been detained.

Per the report, the former Almagro stopper got involved in a street fight in Buenos Aires at dawn Sunday, with one of the combatants producing a knife and slashing at his throat. Espindola died almost instantly. Oviedo and a Paraguayan friend were detained in the aftermath.

Espindola was a product of River Plate's famed academy and made his debut with Club Almagro in 2013. He last played for Club Atletico Uruguay.

Oviedo previously played for Huracan and in 2011 received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty in a robbery case, per Marca.