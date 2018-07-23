Nahuel Oviedo Accused of Murdering 25-Year-Old Goalkeeper Facundo Espindola

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: General view of the gloves, boots and ball of goalkeeper Dean Henderson of Shrewsbury Town during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Shrewsbury Town and West Ham United at New Meadow on January 7, 2018 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

San Telmo's Nahuel Oviedo has been detained and accused of playing a part in the murder of Facundo Espindola, a 25-year-old goalkeeper.

According to Marca, Espindola died in a stabbing during the weekend. Two men, including Oviedo, have been detained.

Per the report, the former Almagro stopper got involved in a street fight in Buenos Aires at dawn Sunday, with one of the combatants producing a knife and slashing at his throat. Espindola died almost instantly. Oviedo and a Paraguayan friend were detained in the aftermath.

Espindola was a product of River Plate's famed academy and made his debut with Club Almagro in 2013. He last played for Club Atletico Uruguay.

Oviedo previously played for Huracan and in 2011 received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty in a robbery case, per Marca.

Related

    Real Madrid Make Pulisic Enquiry 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Make Pulisic Enquiry 👀

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Reus Urges Pulisic to Remain at Dortmund

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Reus Urges Pulisic to Remain at Dortmund

    Joe Prince-Wright
    via ProSoccerTalk

    Report: Pogba Tells Man Utd He Wants to Return to Juve

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Pogba Tells Man Utd He Wants to Return to Juve

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Mesut Ozil's Agent Destroys Criticism from Bayern President

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mesut Ozil's Agent Destroys Criticism from Bayern President

    via Goal