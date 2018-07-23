Courtney Smith Files Domestic Violence Protection Order Against OSU's Zach Smith

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith, filed a domestic violence civil protection order against her former husband Friday.

A spokesperson for the Delaware Police Department in Ohio confirmed the news Monday to college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

Last week, Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch reported Smith's attorney, Bradley Koffel, disputed reports his client was arrested in May for a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing. He said the OSU assistant coach received a citation after a miscommunication.

Koffel said the charge stemmed from Smith dropping his son off at his ex-wife's apartment, leading her to call police. He noted there "were no threats. He never got out of his car. They weren't even in an argument."

"They pick up and drop off like every other divorced family," he said. "They said, 'He was told by one of our officers five months ago not to drop off at her apartment.' I said that's not enough to override a domestic-court order on where he's allowed to drop off or pick up his kids. It's a court order that controls this."

The attorney added they are "continuing negotiations" in the case, per Rabinowitz.

Smith must remain at least 500 feet away from his ex-wife for the next five years after the civil protection order was granted Friday, per McMurphy.

"[T]he court finds that (Courtney Smith) is in immediate and present danger of domestic violence and for good cause the following temporary orders are necessary to protect the persons named (Courtney Smith and her children Cameron, 8, and Quinn, 6, in this order from domestic violence," the ruling read.

Smith joined the Ohio State staff in 2012. He previously worked at Florida (2005-09), Marshall (2010) and Temple (2011).