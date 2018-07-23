Warriors GM Bob Myers: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Aren't Driven by Money

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said creating a championship environment helps the franchise save money despite its star-studded roster.

On Sunday, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic provided comments from Myers, who discussed the willingness of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant to make financial sacrifices to keep the team together following back-to-back NBA championships.

"I'll tell you this, Klay's not driven monetarily," he said. "I think he wants to be paid fairly. I think Draymond's the same way. And obviously Kevin, he's shown it, that he doesn't have to have every last penny."

