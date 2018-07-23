Warriors GM Bob Myers: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Aren't Driven by Money

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors pose for a portrait with the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said creating a championship environment helps the franchise save money despite its star-studded roster.

On Sunday, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic provided comments from Myers, who discussed the willingness of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant to make financial sacrifices to keep the team together following back-to-back NBA championships.

"I'll tell you this, Klay's not driven monetarily," he said. "I think he wants to be paid fairly. I think Draymond's the same way. And obviously Kevin, he's shown it, that he doesn't have to have every last penny."

                 

