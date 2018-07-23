NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Raptors Trade, Jimmy Butler and More

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are in the process of retooling their roster. They made a big move last week when they acquired disgruntled San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard in a major deal that sent All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan in the oposite direction.

The Raptors also acquired Danny Green, and they sent Jakob Poeltl and a protected first-round pick to San Antonio.

Initial reports indicated that neither Leonard nor DeRozan was happy with being traded, but Leonard will become a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season if he doesn't sign a long-term contract with the Raptors in the next year.

However, the Raptors are looking to make additional trades in an effort to cut salary from the payroll, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

Two of the trade candidates could include forward Serge Ibaka and center Jonas Valanciunas. Ibaka has two years and nearly $45 million left on his contract, while Valanciunas is scheduled to earn more than $16.5 million and has a player option for the 2019-20 season.

The Raptors finished the season with a 59-23 record and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, after beating the Washington Wizards in the first round, the Raptors were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next round, and head coach Dwane Casey was subsequently fired.

Despite their excellent regular-season record, they are intent on continuing to make key changes in the offseason.

Meanwhile, there are indications that Jimmy Butler may not stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a long-term basis.

The former Chicago Bulls All-Star turned down a four-year, $100 million offer, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. Further reports indicated that the deal was for $110 million.

"We offered him the extension, and they've met and come back to us and said they're really appreciative of it, they appreciate that we got to them right away and all that, but they declined it," Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said in an interview with ESPN 1500.

Taylor explained that Butler indicated there were no issues with the Timberwolves, but the player wanted to see if he could get a better deal a year from now.

The Timberwolves can keep Butler for the upcoming season, but they would risk losing him as a free agent next year. That may indicate that a trade in the offseason or prior to the 2018-19 trade deadline could be a legitimate possibility.

The Phoenix Suns believe the addition of No. 1 draft pick DeAndre Ayton will help the team improve significantly.

However, there are a number of moves still to be made, and that includes cutting players and salaries that may weigh the team down.

However, Tyson Chandler is not one of those players, according to Scott Bordow of AZCentral. Phoenix sports talk-show host John Gambadoro had previously indicated that the Suns had talked about a buyout with Chandler, but Bordow since reported that not to be the case.

The 35-year-old power forward averaged 6.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Chandler is a 17-year NBA veteran.