5 Lakers Who Will Benefit Most from Playing with LeBron James

There are many benefits to being on the same team with LeBron James.

There's the physical gifts he's purchased for his teammates in the past, including Beats by Dre headphones, Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy phones and those customized matching playoff suits.

Plenty of players have gotten paid playing next to James, as he's inflated the stats of role players around him and parlayed that into big deals either with his team or others.

James' vision and playmaking have led to thousands of buckets for those around him, and his presence alone sucks up the bulk of media attention others have preferred to shy away from.

Teammates of James for the past eight years with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers have been guaranteed a free ride to the Finals as well.

While not everyone may have enjoyed playing with James, the vast majority of teammates have raved about his leadership both on and off the court.

Now with a young Los Angeles Lakers team, James' presence can have a huge effect. Here are the five players who will benefit from James the most.