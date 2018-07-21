LeBron James Mural Featuring Kobe Bryant, Other Lakers Legends Vandalized

LeBron James Mural Featuring Kobe Bryant, Other Lakers Legends VandalizedJuly 21, 2018
Another mural featuring LeBron James in Los Angeles has been vandalized.
On Saturday, Twitter user ThatHollywoodGuy tweeted a photo of the mural, which featured a white paint streak over LeBron's likeness:
ThatHollywoodGuy @Diehardheatfan1
I went to visit the mural with one of my bestfriends @jamtjohnson and this was what we saw first thing this morning. Haters have struck again. https://t.co/oOCwF8lZ7C
The mural also features Lakers legends Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.
Earlier in the month, a separate mural of James was also vandalized in L.A., per Last Word Hoops:
After spending the past four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James signed a four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers this offseason.
He is part of a significant roster overhaul that has also seen L.A. add the likes of Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley.
James is a 14-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP who has appeared in each of the past eight NBA Finals.
He is also coming off a huge 2017-18 campaign that saw him average 27.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.
The Lakers haven't reached the playoffs since 2012-13, and while it seems as though not everyone is happy about his arrival in L.A., it is difficult to envision the Lakers missing out on the postseason in 2018-19 with King James in the fold.
