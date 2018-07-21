LeBron James Mural Featuring Kobe Bryant, Other Lakers Legends Vandalized

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Another mural featuring LeBron James in Los Angeles has been vandalized.

On Saturday, Twitter user ThatHollywoodGuy tweeted a photo of the mural, which featured a white paint streak over LeBron's likeness:

The mural also features Lakers legends Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.

Earlier in the month, a separate mural of James was also vandalized in L.A., per Last Word Hoops:

After spending the past four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James signed a four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers this offseason.

He is part of a significant roster overhaul that has also seen L.A. add the likes of Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley.

James is a 14-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP who has appeared in each of the past eight NBA Finals.

He is also coming off a huge 2017-18 campaign that saw him average 27.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

The Lakers haven't reached the playoffs since 2012-13, and while it seems as though not everyone is happy about his arrival in L.A., it is difficult to envision the Lakers missing out on the postseason in 2018-19 with King James in the fold.