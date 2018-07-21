2018-19 College Football Odds: Ohio State, Wisconsin Favored to Win Big Ten

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are favored to repeat as the Big Ten football champions in 2018, according to OddsShark.

OSU is listed as a +145 (29-20) favorite (bet $100 to win $145), followed by the Wisconsin Badgers at +285 (57-20):

The odds suggest that a rematch of the 2017 Big Ten Championship Game could be in store, as the Buckeyes outlasted the Badgers 27-21 last season.

Ohio State has won the Big Ten in two of the past four seasons, while Wisconsin has made the Big Ten Championship Game in five of the past seven campaigns, all of which resulted in losses.

Aside from Ohio State and Wisconsin, Michigan is the No. 3 choice to win the conference at +550 (11-2), followed by Penn State at +600 (6-1) and Michigan State at +1000 (10-1). Every other team is +4000 (40-1) or worse.

OSU is the favorite in 2018 despite losing several key players to the NFL, including quarterback J.T. Barrett, cornerback Denzel Ward, center Billy Price and defensive end Sam Hubbard.

The explosive Dwayne Haskins is set to take over under center, while running back J.K. Dobbins is coming off a 1,400-yard season.

Also, defensive end Nick Bosa is arguably the top defensive player in college football, and he should give Ohio State a formidable pass rush.

As for Wisconsin, it will largely rely on running back Jonathan Taylor, who is a leading Heisman Trophy candidate entering 2018.

Last season as a freshman, Taylor rushed for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Additionally, the Badgers will look for quarterback Alex Hornibrook to build off a 2017 campaign that saw him throw for 2,644 yards, 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Last season marked the first time in the four-year history of the College Football Playoff that the Big Ten did not have a representative in the field of four.

Ohio State and Wisconsin seemingly have the best chances to getting the Big Ten back on track in that regard as well.