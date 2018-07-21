NBA Rumors: Latest on Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Kyle Korver Trade, More

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Some notable NBA names found new homes in recent days, with Michael Beasley being one of them. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Elsewhere, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart inked a new deal to stay with the C's, while Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell headed to the Sacramento Kings.

The news isn't stopping, and here's the latest on the status of a handful of others:

Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade may not be able to play 35 minutes per night anymore, but the 15-year veteran proved last year that he can still be effective (and sometimes turn back the clock).

Per Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald (h/t Hoopshype), the Heat are interested in working on a deal with Wade:

"A league source said the Heat reached out to Wade multiple times before reaching a one-year, $6.27 million deal with Wayne Ellington last week in hopes of getting a better understanding of what Wade would want financially to return. But Wade, the source said, put off any discussions about his future until after his return from China."

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Wade went on the record about his future, noting that he'd make a decision on his future when he returned from China:

”When I get back from China, I’ll focus on that,” Wade said. “Right now, I’m focused on the game after basketball. Whatever happens in basketball, it happens...The basketball will take care of itself. I’ll sit down and figure that out once I get back from this tour at some point.”

While Wade's shot hasn't been falling as much over the last two years (43.6 percent, which is lower than his career mark of 48.3 percent), he can still come off the bench and provide 20 solid minutes per night.

The 36-year-old averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season before turning it up a notch for the playoffs. In five games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wade averaged 16.6 points per game, including 25- and 28-point efforts.

He'd still be an excellent veteran leader for the Heat, who should contend for the playoffs once again. The issue is that Wade may decide to hang it up, ending an excellent Hall of Fame career.

Carmelo Anthony

Navarro (h/t Hoopshype) also had some news on Carmelo Anthony, who is now a free agent after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks following a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder: "The Miami Heat is expecting 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who is expected to be waived and become a free agent after being traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, to sign with the Houston Rockets, a league source said Friday."

Anthony was the third option in Oklahoma City after having been the Denver Nuggets' and New York Knicks' primary scorer for the first 14 years of his career. In Miami, Melo could have perhaps returned to that perch, as only one Heat player (point guard Goran Dragic) averaged more than 15 points per game last season.

However, the biggest thing missing on Melo's resume is a championship ring, and he'll have a far better chance obtaining one in Houston, which went 65-17 last year and was one game away from winning the Western Conference finals.

With two All-Star guards on the roster (Chris Paul and James Harden) who can handle the ball and an excellent offensive head coach (Mike D'Antoni), Anthony could find himself in better position to score after averaging a career-low 16.0 points per game last year. While the team may struggle a bit more on defense without Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Trevor Ariza, who left in free agency, the offense should be very difficult for opposing defenses yet again.

Tyson Chandler

The Phoenix Suns traded for Philadelphia 76ers center Richaun Holmes, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

With Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, presumably starting at the five next year, that begs the question as to what will happen with veteran center Tyson Chandler, who has one year left on his contract.

Per Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, there is no plan for any sort of buyout:

Chandler, who has played in the NBA for 17 seasons, would be an excellent mentor for Ayton as he enters the league. He's still an effective rebounder as well, grabbing 9.1 boards in 25.0 minutes per night last season.

The Suns added another veteran in Trevor Ariza, who should help lead a locker room of very young talent (outside Chandler and Ariza, no one on the team is older than 27). If Chandler and Ariza lead the team, that could significantly help the Suns as they develop looks toward the future.

Kyle Korver

On Thursday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Daily News and philly.com reported that the 76ers were interested in a deal involving Philly point guard Jerryd Bayless and Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kyle Korver:

Marc Stein of The New York Times followed that report with his own notes on this potential trade:

Korver averaged 9.2 points per game last season on 45.9 percent shooting (43.6 percent from three-point range). He was a huge asset to the Cavs in the playoffs, leading the team in three-point percentage (41.3 percent).

During a 12-game stretch dating from Game 4 of the first round through Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, Korver averaged 12.3 points per game on 52.7 percent shooting, per Basketball Reference. In particular, he scored 14.5 points per game in a four-game sweep of the Toronto Raptors in the second round.

Although Korver will turn 38 in the middle of next season, it seems like that shooting stroke isn't going away any time soon, which is why he could be a key player for the 76ers' bench next year. The team lost Marco Belinelli to the San Antonio Spurs in free agency, so Korver could at least fill the shooting void left with his departure.