DeMarcus Cousins Laughs, Says Draymond Green Told Him They'll Fight on Warriors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 20: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors exchange words during the first half at Smoothie King Center on October 20, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins said new teammate Draymond Green jokingly predicted they're going to fight each other during the 2018-19 NBA season. 

On Thursday, Cousins told Chris Haynes of ESPN he spoke with Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant before making the stunning decision to join the already star-studded Dubs as a free agent.

"Draymond probably had the worst pitch," he said. "He was like, 'Cous, I'm pretty sure me and you are going to fight.' I'm like, 'Draymond, Come on. Whoa. Whoa.' But Draymond, that's my guy. I respect him as a player, I respect him as a competitor. He's one of the top in this business and just his approach to every game, I want that guy on my team every day."

                 

