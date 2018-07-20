DeMarcus Cousins Laughs, Says Draymond Green Told Him They'll Fight on Warriors

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins said new teammate Draymond Green jokingly predicted they're going to fight each other during the 2018-19 NBA season.

On Thursday, Cousins told Chris Haynes of ESPN he spoke with Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant before making the stunning decision to join the already star-studded Dubs as a free agent.

"Draymond probably had the worst pitch," he said. "He was like, 'Cous, I'm pretty sure me and you are going to fight.' I'm like, 'Draymond, Come on. Whoa. Whoa.' But Draymond, that's my guy. I respect him as a player, I respect him as a competitor. He's one of the top in this business and just his approach to every game, I want that guy on my team every day."

