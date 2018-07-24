Projecting College Football Preseason Top 25 at the Start of Fall Camp

13 of 13

2017 Season: 13-1 (Won National Championship)

2018 Outlook

Alabama has been ranked in the Top Three in eight consecutive preseason AP Top 25 polls, and you can take it to the bank that the reigning national champions will be in the No. 1 spot this fall.

An awful lot of time and energy has been spent debating whether Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa should be the starting quarterback, but one thing that can't be argued is that the offense is overflowing with talent.

Even with Bo Scarbrough leaving for the NFL, the Crimson Tide still have Damien Harris, Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson Jr. at running back—each of which averaged better than six yards per carry in 2017. And the sophomore trio of Devonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy will give either Hurts or Tagovailoa a plethora of excellent receiving targets. The offense also gets back four of the five starting offensive linemen, most notably left tackle Jonah Williams.

The defense is less of a sure thing with so many starters to replace, but come on, when in the past decade has that ever been a problem for Nick Saban? Yes, the entire starting secondary departed and Da'Ron Payne is a big loss on the D-line, but Alabama hasn't given up more than 18.4 points per game in a season since 2007. And it's not like this is the first time the Crimson Tide have lost at least a half-dozen starters on defense.

Even if the defense does take a slight step backward, this might be the most gifted offense of this dynastic run. It can pick up some of the slack by scoring more than 40 points per game.

As far as the schedule goes, Alabama will be in the same position as both Clemson and Georgia: favored in every game it plays at least until the conference championship. The only potential Top 10 team Alabama draws during the regular season is the home game against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. A road game against LSU and a home game against Mississippi State are the only other contests against likely Top 25 foes. So the streak of seasons with at least 11 wins should extend to eight.

