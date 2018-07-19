Report: Clemson DC Brent Venables to Sign Largest Contract for CFB Assistant

Tyler Smith/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables has reportedly agreed to the largest contract for an assistant coach in college football.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday that Venables and the Tigers have come to terms on a five-year, $11.6 million deal. That extension includes a base salary of $2 million per year along with a $200,000 retention bonus over the first two years and a $400,000 retention bonus over the final three years.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.