Report: Clemson DC Brent Venables to Sign Largest Contract for CFB Assistant

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 10: Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables of the Clemson Tigers calls out a play during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium on October 10, 2015 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)
Tyler Smith/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables has reportedly agreed to the largest contract for an assistant coach in college football.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday that Venables and the Tigers have come to terms on a five-year, $11.6 million deal. That extension includes a base salary of $2 million per year along with a $200,000 retention bonus over the first two years and a $400,000 retention bonus over the final three years.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Wolken: Fire Fedora If He Can't Acknowledge Dangers of CTE

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Wolken: Fire Fedora If He Can't Acknowledge Dangers of CTE

    Dan Wolken
    via USA TODAY

    Why Kelly Bryant Will Be the Starting QB

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Why Kelly Bryant Will Be the Starting QB

    Scott Keepfer
    via The Greenville News

    Paul Johnson: Clemson Isn't Invincible 👀

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Paul Johnson: Clemson Isn't Invincible 👀

    thestate
    via thestate

    Ga. Tech QB: Clemson DL the Best to Come Through CFB

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Ga. Tech QB: Clemson DL the Best to Come Through CFB

    Independent Mail
    via Independent Mail