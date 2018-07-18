NBA Rumors: Nemanja Bjelica, Kings Will Engage in Contract Talks

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are discussing a potential deal with free-agent forward Nemanja Bjelica, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

The 30-year-old spent the past three years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during that stretch. He was originally a restricted free agent this summer but Minnesota rescinded its qualifying offer earlier this month, per David Aldridge of Turner Sports.

While he had initially agreed on a one-year deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the player backed out of the agreement in order to return to Europe.

The Serbian spent five years in the EuroLeague before eventually coming to the United States in 2015.

However, it appears he is not quite finished with the NBA as he considers a move to the Kings this offseason.

Although Sacramento already has several young forwards on the roster like Skal Labissiere, Harry Giles and 2018 No. 2 overall draft pick Marvin Bagley, Bjelica can provide a different dimension on the court from these other players.

The 6'10" forward is a quality shooter from the outside and is coming off a career-best 41.5 percent shooting from three-point range. This ability to spread the floor helped him start 21 games this year for the Timberwolves after getting just one start in his first two seasons.

On a mostly young roster, Bjelica could provide value on and off the court as the Kings try to improve upon their 27-55 record from last season.