Ohio State Coach Zach Smith Reportedly Arrested for Trespassing

Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested in May for criminal trespassing and is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Per Eleven Warriors, records show that Smith was arrested May 12, but he has since pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Smith has been the Buckeyes' wide receivers coach since 2012, and he has also taken on the role of recruiting coordinator since 2015.

Before his stint at OSU, Smith was a quality control coach and then graduate assistant at his alma mater, Florida, from 2005-2009.

Smith then spent one season each as the wide receivers coach at Marshall and Temple.

He served under head coach Urban Meyer at Florida and eventually followed him to Ohio State when he became the Buckeyes' head coach in 2012.

Smith is a Dublin, Ohio, native who has deep OSU roots, as his grandfather was late former Buckeyes head coach Earle Bruce.

Ohio State has yet to publicly comment on the charge against Smith.