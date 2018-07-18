Colts DE Chris McCain Pleads Not Guilty to Battery, Claims Not to Know Accuser

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Chris McCain pleaded not guilty on two misdemeanor battery charges for allegedly spitting on a woman and grabbing her neck in Los Angeles in January.

Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star provided the update Wednesday and noted McCain was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the accuser. Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reported the Colts defender said he doesn't know the alleged victim.

The 26-year-old North Carolina native posted messages on Twitter when the news first became public in June:

McCain has bounced around the NFL since going undrafted in 2014.

He spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Colts in May.

The Cal product tallied 20 combined tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles across 15 games for the Chargers last season.

McCain, who was held out of June's minicamp because of the case, will compete for a 53-man roster spot if cleared to participate in training camp and the preseason.