Jeremy Pruitt Responds to Aaron Murray After Ex-UGA QB Ripped Tennessee HC

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

On Tuesday, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray questioned whether new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt had the personality to lead a major college program and said he treated Mark Richt poorly while on his staff at Georgia.

On Wednesday, Pruitt responded.

"Fifteen years ago I was a kindergarten teacher, and now I'm the head coach at Tennessee," he told reporters at SEC media days, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com. "You probably don't make that ascension without knowing how to treat people."      

Murray didn't pull any punches when discussing Pruitt during an interview on 102.5 The Game:

"I don't know if his personality is fit to be a head coach. As a head coach, there's so many things that go into it. It's not just going out there and coaching. You have to deal with front office. You've got to go talk with the president of the university. You have to deal with boosters. You have to deal with the offense, the defense. It's not just going in there ... and scheming up.

"... When he was at Georgia, the way he acted, the way he treated Coach Richt, I thought was poor. He needs to prove to me that he can handle the whole ship. For right now, I don't think he can."

                              

