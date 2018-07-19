College Football Players with Potential to Be a No. 1 Overall Pick

0 of 10

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Earning a college scholarship is immensely difficult. Making it to the NFL is even tougher. Becoming the No. 1 overall selection in a draft is borderline impossible.

Nevertheless, a couple of players currently working toward the professional ranks will join that vaunted club in the near future.

When fans and experts discuss the top pick in the 2019 and 2020 NFL drafts, defensive linemen tend to dominate the conversation. Given the quarterback craze of this era, however, it's reasonable to expect a couple of signal-callers to attract that level of attention.

While there's no guarantee one (or two) of the following players will be the No. 1 choice—lots can happen over eight months, let alone 20—but based on past performance and future projection, they're early top candidates.