MLB All-Star Game 2018: Start Time, Ticket Info, Rosters for Midsummer Classic

MLB All-Star Game 2018: Start Time, Ticket Info, Rosters for Midsummer ClassicJuly 17, 2018
Once Bryce Howard rocked his last long ball in Home Run Derby into the stands, the countdown was officially on for the 89th All-Star Game Tuesday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox will take the mound for the American League and Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will get the ball in his home ball park for the National League. Both pitchers will have formidable assignments against strong lineups, but Scherzer may have the more difficult task.
The National League roster is strong, featuring the likes of Javier Baez, Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldsmith, but the American League roster has a formidable look to it, with Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, J.D. Marinez and Manny Machado supplying much of the junior circuit's thump.
Managers Dave Roberts of the National League and A.J. Hinch of the American League named their starting lineups Monday.
2018 MLB All-Star Game Information
Date: Tuesday, July 17
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Tickets: StubHub
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Mike Trout is 1 of 5 players to win multiple All-Star Game MVPs, along with Gary Carter, Steve Garvey, Cal Ripken and Willie Mays. Nobody has won three All-Star Game MVPs. https://t.co/ZNSIrINN7g
Rosters
American League
Starters
Wilson Ramos, C, Tampa Bay*
Jose Abreu, 1B. Chicago White Sox
Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston
Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland
Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore
Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
Mookie Betts, OF, Boston
J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston
Reserves
Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City (Designated as starter after Ramos injury.)
Yan Gomes, C, Cleveland
Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston
Jed Lowrie, 2B, Oakland
Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees*
Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston
Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland
Jean Segura, SS, Seattle
Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland
Shin-Soo Choo, OF, Texas
Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle
George Springer, OF, Houston
Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle
Pitchers
Trevor Bauer, Cleveland
Jose Berrios, Minnesota
Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees*
Gerrit Cole, Houston
Edwin Diaz, Seattle
J.A. Happ, Toronto
Joe Jimenez, Detroit
Craig Kimbrel, Boston
Corey Kluber, Cleveland*
Charlie Morton, Houston
Chris Sale, Boston
Luis Severino, New York Yankees
Blake Treinen, Oakland
Justin Verlander, Detroit*
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Javier Báez had 72 RBI in the first half of the season, the most by a Cubs player prior to the All-Star break since Derek Lee in 2005 (72). https://t.co/YYZ1Mu9AjU
National League
Starters
Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta
Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado
Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco
Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta
Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Bryce Harper, OF, Washington
Reserves
Yadier Molina, C, St. Louis
Buster Posey, C, San Francisco*
J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami
Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona
Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati
Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta
Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati
Trevor Story, SS, Colorado
Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado
Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee
Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee
Pitchers
Patrick Corbin, Arizona
Zack Greinke, Arizona
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Sean Doolittle, Washington*
Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta
Josh Hader, Milwaukee
Jason Jeffress, Milwaukee
Brad Hand, San Diego
Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs*
Miles Mikolas, St. Louis*
Aaron Nola, Philadelphia
Max Scherzer, Washington
Ross Stripling, Los Angeles Dodgers
Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh
*-denotes player won't be participating in All-Star Game.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The last time an MLB duo put up numbers like Francisco Lindor + Jose Ramirez was in 1927. That duo was Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth https://t.co/7EqFGYyjCc https://t.co/nzTKAk6Lga
The National League will have a difficult time trying to match the quality the American League can bring off the bench.
While Machado is a formidable starting shortstop, Lindor may be just as good or better coming off the bench. He is having a sensational year with the first-place Indians, and he has a .291/.367/.562 slash line with 25 home runs and 62 runs batted in.
The same holds at third base when Bregman can come into the game to replace Ramirez. Bregman, the only AL participant in Monday night's Home Run Derby, has a .539 slugging percentage with 20 home runs and 64 RBI. Bregman already has more home runs than he did last year (19) in Houston's World Series championship season.
The Reds' Votto is probably in the same category as Lindor and Bregman, but there are not many other NL reserves that are in that category.
Additionally, once the National League gets past Scherzer and deGrom, its pitching may be vulnerable to the relentless American League attack.
Sale and Severino headline the AL pitching, but manager A.J. Hinch can follow with Cole, Snell, Bauer and a series of relievers that includes Diaz, Treinen and Kimbrel.
Partially because of these perceived edges, the American League is a minus-130 favorite in the All-Star Game over the National League, according to OddsShark. The Senior Circuit is a plus-110 underdog. A bettor who is backing the American League has to risk $130 to gain a profit of $100.
