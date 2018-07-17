MLB All-Star Game 2018: Start Time, Ticket Info, Rosters for Midsummer Classic

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Once Bryce Howard rocked his last long ball in Home Run Derby into the stands, the countdown was officially on for the 89th All-Star Game Tuesday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox will take the mound for the American League and Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will get the ball in his home ball park for the National League. Both pitchers will have formidable assignments against strong lineups, but Scherzer may have the more difficult task.

The National League roster is strong, featuring the likes of Javier Baez, Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldsmith, but the American League roster has a formidable look to it, with Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, J.D. Marinez and Manny Machado supplying much of the junior circuit's thump.

Managers Dave Roberts of the National League and A.J. Hinch of the American League named their starting lineups Monday.

2018 MLB All-Star Game Information

Date: Tuesday, July 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Tickets: StubHub

Rosters

American League

Starters

Wilson Ramos, C, Tampa Bay*

Jose Abreu, 1B. Chicago White Sox

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland

Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees

Mookie Betts, OF, Boston

J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston

Reserves

Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City (Designated as starter after Ramos injury.)

Yan Gomes, C, Cleveland

Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston

Jed Lowrie, 2B, Oakland

Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees*

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston

Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland

Jean Segura, SS, Seattle

Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland

Shin-Soo Choo, OF, Texas

Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle

George Springer, OF, Houston

Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle

Pitchers

Trevor Bauer, Cleveland

Jose Berrios, Minnesota

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees*

Gerrit Cole, Houston

Edwin Diaz, Seattle

J.A. Happ, Toronto

Joe Jimenez, Detroit

Craig Kimbrel, Boston

Corey Kluber, Cleveland*

Charlie Morton, Houston

Chris Sale, Boston

Luis Severino, New York Yankees

Blake Treinen, Oakland

Justin Verlander, Detroit*

National League

Starters

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta

Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado

Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco

Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta

Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryce Harper, OF, Washington

Reserves

Yadier Molina, C, St. Louis

Buster Posey, C, San Francisco*

J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami

Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona

Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati

Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta

Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati

Trevor Story, SS, Colorado

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado

Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee

Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee

Pitchers

Patrick Corbin, Arizona

Zack Greinke, Arizona

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Sean Doolittle, Washington*

Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta

Josh Hader, Milwaukee

Jason Jeffress, Milwaukee

Brad Hand, San Diego

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs*

Miles Mikolas, St. Louis*

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia

Max Scherzer, Washington

Ross Stripling, Los Angeles Dodgers

Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh

*-denotes player won't be participating in All-Star Game.

The National League will have a difficult time trying to match the quality the American League can bring off the bench.

While Machado is a formidable starting shortstop, Lindor may be just as good or better coming off the bench. He is having a sensational year with the first-place Indians, and he has a .291/.367/.562 slash line with 25 home runs and 62 runs batted in.

The same holds at third base when Bregman can come into the game to replace Ramirez. Bregman, the only AL participant in Monday night's Home Run Derby, has a .539 slugging percentage with 20 home runs and 64 RBI. Bregman already has more home runs than he did last year (19) in Houston's World Series championship season.

The Reds' Votto is probably in the same category as Lindor and Bregman, but there are not many other NL reserves that are in that category.

Additionally, once the National League gets past Scherzer and deGrom, its pitching may be vulnerable to the relentless American League attack.

Sale and Severino headline the AL pitching, but manager A.J. Hinch can follow with Cole, Snell, Bauer and a series of relievers that includes Diaz, Treinen and Kimbrel.

Partially because of these perceived edges, the American League is a minus-130 favorite in the All-Star Game over the National League, according to OddsShark. The Senior Circuit is a plus-110 underdog. A bettor who is backing the American League has to risk $130 to gain a profit of $100.