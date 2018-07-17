Report: LeBron James to Publicly Speak About Decision to Join Lakers on July 30

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James is reportedly expected to comment publicly on his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time July 30.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James will likely speak about the signing when he presides over the grand opening of the I PROMISE School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, which was created in conjunction with the LeBron James Family Foundation.

LeBron has been silent since joining the Lakers, which is a departure from his previous forays into free agency.

In 2010 when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat, he made the announcement on a televised special called The Decision.

James returned to the Cavs four years later, making it official with his famous "I'm coming home" letter for SI.com.

His decision to sign with the Lakers was quiet in comparison, as Klutch Sports Group tweeted July 1 that he agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal.

James has reached the NBA Finals in each of the past eight seasons, with the last four coming as a member of the Cavaliers.

His road to the Finals figures to be far more difficult in 2018-19, as he will be forced to contend in the Western Conference with the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors and a Houston Rockets team that finished with the NBA's best record last season.

