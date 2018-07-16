Report: Lakers' LeBron James to Skip USA Basketball Minicamp in Las Vegas

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 12: LeBron James #27 of the 2015 USA Basketball Men's National Team attends a practice session at the Mendenhall Center on August 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

USA Basketball will have its first minicamp with Gregg Popovich as its head coach from July 25-27 in Las Vegas, but LeBron James will reportedly not be among those in attendance.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported the news, noting the four-time MVP and new Los Angeles Lakers signee is one of 35 players included in a roster pool released by USA Basketball in April. Popovich and the staff will eventually have to trim the 35 players into a 12-man roster prior to the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Hart Outduels Sexton as Lakers Beat Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hart Outduels Sexton as Lakers Beat Cavs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Scores and Highlights from SL Semifinals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Scores and Highlights from SL Semifinals

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron to Miss Team USA Minicamp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron to Miss Team USA Minicamp

    Dave McMenamin
    via ESPN.com

    LeBron James Met with Luke at Summer League

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron James Met with Luke at Summer League

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report