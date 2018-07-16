Report: Lakers' LeBron James to Skip USA Basketball Minicamp in Las Vegas

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

USA Basketball will have its first minicamp with Gregg Popovich as its head coach from July 25-27 in Las Vegas, but LeBron James will reportedly not be among those in attendance.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported the news, noting the four-time MVP and new Los Angeles Lakers signee is one of 35 players included in a roster pool released by USA Basketball in April. Popovich and the staff will eventually have to trim the 35 players into a 12-man roster prior to the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

