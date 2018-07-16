Warriors Rumors: Undrafted Rookie Kendrick Nunn Signed Exhibit 10 Contract

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

After going undrafted, former Oakland guard Kendrick Nunn has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to Keith Smith of RealGM.

These types of deals provide a player with a bonus up to $50,000 if he signs with the team's G League affiliate, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.com. He must remain in the G League for 60 days to receive the bonus.

Nunn has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in five contests.

He impressed right out of the gate with 19 points and 11 rebounds in his first game against the Miami Heat:

"Nunn offers quite a bit," Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated said (via Charlie Stanton of Golden State of Mind). "He can get downhill and he’s athletic. Though he’s not really a dribble-breakdown guy, he’s become a consistent three-point shooter. He can handle the ball, and he’s pretty strong finisher around the basket."

The playmaker averaged 25.9 points per game last season, second-most in college basketball behind only Trae Young. This came after three solid years with Illinois, averaging 15.5 points per game in his junior year against tougher competition in the Big Ten.

While the Warriors likely won't be expecting a major impact from Nunn, the contract offers an opportunity to develop in the system and potentially help the NBA team at a low cost.

Considering the value Quinn Cook provided last year on a two-way contract, this could be a valuable deal for Golden State.