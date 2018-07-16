Manny Machado on Trade Rumors: 'Just Get It over with Already'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

If Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado is going to be traded this season, he prefers it to be sooner rather than later.

"Just get it over with already, go on and not answer these questions no more," he said when discussing the trade process, per Scott Lauber of the Philly Inquirer. Lauber noted Machado has no interest in having the rumors drag up to the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

Machado is an obvious trade candidate as that deadline approaches considering he is set for unrestricted free agency this offseason and his 28-69 Orioles are nowhere near contention at 39.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

Baltimore runs the significant risk of losing one of the best offensive players in the league without a favorable trade package to accelerate its rebuild in return if it doesn’t move him via trade.

Machado may get his wish to have the whole situation over with soon considering Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported a trade is expected to take place during the All-Star break and before the Orioles resume their season on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, "multiple teams" are still in contention to land Machado, including the New York Yankees.

While there is inherent risk involved in trading for the shortstop given his contract status and the fact whichever team lands him will be forced to part with pieces for a potential rental, he is an offensive force who would bolster any lineup heading into the stretch run and the postseason.

He will play in his fourth career All-Star Game on Tuesday and is slashing .315/.387/.575 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI. If he continues to produce at such a clip, he will eclipse his career-high totals of a .294 batting average and 96 RBI.

Which uniform he is wearing after the break remains to be seen, but Machado is apparently tired of waiting to find out.