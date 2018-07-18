NBA Metrics 101: Where LeBron-to-LA Ranks Among All-Time Greatest FA Signings

0 of 10

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Plenty of free agents join new teams during any given NBA offseason, but departures from stars of LeBron James' magnitude come fewer and further between. Those players are typically easier to retain with offers of max money, and even the ones sure to change jerseys are usually shopped around prior to their exits so the old organizations can receive some sort of compensation.

But James still joined the Los Angeles Lakers via the open market this summer, and he's not the first All-Star to engage in a location swap since unrestricted free agency came into being during the summer of 1988, when Tom Chambers became the first man to sign a new contract in such fashion.

James, a four-time MVP still playing out his extended prime, is the latest example. But is the Lakers' acquisition of his talents the greatest free-agency signing during the 31 seasons of unrestricted free agency's existence?

To answer that question, we're turning to some numbers. I looked at all 2,791 examples of players moving from one home to another as free agents since 1988 (also including those who played for multiple teams in either their pre- or post-free-agency seasons, since filtering them out at this stage was impossible), analyzing their ages upon entering the open market and their cumulative tallies (regular season and playoffs) in NBA Math's total points added during the two seasons prior to seeking out new contracts.

To be clear, this is not a retroactive analysis, though we are subjectively weighing age and production to determine the countdown's order.

What happened after they changed uniforms is wholly irrelevant, since we're only concerned with their status at the time of departure. Steve Nash joining the Phoenix Suns and winning a pair of MVPs, for example, doesn't outweigh his relatively limited stature after more restrained performances for the Dallas Mavericks. Only in retrospect does that become an all-time-great signing, though it was always a strong one.

Additionally, we're not including sign-and-trades in the analysis. In those transactions, the departed team receives compensation, which runs counter to the intended purpose of limiting the pool to the last 31 seasons.