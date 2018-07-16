Lakers' LeBron James Given 98 Overall Rating in NBA 2K19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Detroit Pistons during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 15, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

LeBron James hasn't slowed down on the court, and his video game persona will also be nearly as good as ever as he begins his Los Angeles Lakers career.

The 33-year-old will have a 98 overall rating for the 2018-19 season on NBA 2K19:

The Lakers uniform still looks out of place after James signed a four-year, $153 million deal with Los Angeles this offseason, but it's hard to argue with the game's evaluation. James led all players with a 97 rating last season, per 2KRatings.com, and was even better in 2017-18 with his highest scoring average (27.5 points per game) since 2010.

He also set or tied career highs in assists and rebounds while playing all 82 games.

In both the real world and in video games, the rest of the league will try to keep up.

