2018 MLB All-Star Game Roster: Projecting Starting Lineups for Midsummer Classic

2018 MLB All-Star Game Roster: Projecting Starting Lineups for Midsummer ClassicJuly 16, 2018
The MLB All-Star Game may be a glorified exhibition in the eyes of many observers, but once the players step out of their dugouts and across the white lines, they are playing for their legacy and history.
It may not determine home-field advantage in the World Series any longer, but the game's all-time best have helped cement their reputations with starring performances in the All-Star Game, and today's players have a chance to do the same thing.
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels already knows this as he has already won the All-Star Game MVP award twice in his career. Since the Angels have only been to the to the postseason once during his tenure (Division Series vs. Kansas City in 2014), this is his best chance to show baseball fans what he can do on a grand scale.
His performance can help cement a reputation that many believe makes him the best player in the game and comparable to the legendary Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle on a historical level.
It's also an opportunity for Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to resume their battle. Hinch led the Astros to a seven-game victory over Roberts and the Dodgers in last year's World Series, and they are the managers of their respective leagues in this game. Neither manager wants to make the mistake that costs his league a chance at victory.
The game will be played at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., but the American League is designated as the home team because this is the fourth straight year that a National League city served as the venue for the Midsummer Classic. Two years ago, the American League was the home team even though the game was played in San Diego.
2018 MLB All-Star Game Information
Date: Tuesday, July 17
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Rosters
American League
Starters
Wilson Ramos. C, Tampa Bay*
Jose Abreu, 1B. Chicago White Sox
Jose Altuve. 2B, Houston
Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland
Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore
Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
Mookie Betts, OF, Boston
J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston
Reserves
Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City (Designated as starter after Ramos injury.)
Yan Gomes, C, Cleveland
Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston
Jed Lowrie, 2B, Oakland
Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees*
Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston
Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland
Jean Segura, SS, Seattle
Michael Brantley, OF, Cleveland
Shin-Soo Choo, OF, Texas
Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle
George Springer, OF, Houston
Nelson Cruz, DH, Seattle
Pitchers
Trevor Bauer, Cleveland
Jose Berrios, Minnesota
Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees*
Gerrit Cole, Houston
Edwin Diaz, Seattle
J.A. Happ, Toronto
Joe Jimenez, Detroit
Craig Kimbrel, Boston
Corey Kluber, Cleveland*
Charlie Morton, Houston
Chris Sale, Boston
Luis Severino, New York Yankees
Blake Treinen, Oakland
Justin Verlander, Detroit*
National League
Starters
Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs
Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta
Javier Baez, 2B, Chicago Cubs
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado
Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco
Nick Markakis, OF, Atlanta
Matt Kemp, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Bryce Harper, OF, Washington
Reserves
Yadier Molina, C, St. Louis
Buster Posey, C, San Francisco*
J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami
Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona
Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati
Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta
Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati
Trevor Story, SS, Colorado
Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado
Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee
Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee
Pitchers
Patrick Corbin, Arizona
Zack Greinke, Arizona
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Sean Doolittle, Washington*
Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta
Josh Hader, Milwaukee
Jason Jeffress, Milwaukee
Brad Hand, San Diego
Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs*
Miles Mikolas, St. Louis*
Aaron Nola, Philadelphia
Max Scherzer, Washington
Ross Stripling, Los Angeles Dodgers
Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh
*-denotes player won't be participating in All-Star Game.
Here's how the starting lineups should look for both teams, along with an explanation.
American League
1. Jose Altuve, 2B
2. Mookie Betts, LF
3. Mike Trout, CF
4. Manny Machado, SS
5. Jose Ramirez, 3B
6. J.D. Martinez, DH
7. Aaron Judge, RF
8. Jose Abreu, 1B
9. Sal Perez, C
Chris Sale, P
Altuve is a sensational igniter and could get the American League started with a blast, while Betts is a sensational hitter who is having a brilliant year.
Trout deserves the position of honor in the No. 3 hole, while Machado can carry any lineup from the No. 4 position.
Ramirez is in the No. 5 spot ahead of the slugging Martinez because that allows the switch-hitter to break up the string of right-handed hitters.
Judge follows at No. 7, and he is in right field because Betts can make the switch to left field much easier than the Yankees slugger.
Abreu is a fine hitter, but it's hard to see him above this spot given the strength of the rest of the lineup. Perez gets the start at catcher because of the Wilson Ramos injury.
Sale is a brilliant pitcher who is on one of the best streaks of his career.
National League
1. Freddie Freeman, 1B
2. Nick Markakis, LF
3. Javier Baez, 2B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Matt Kemp, RF
6. Jesus Aguilar, DH
7. Willson Contreras, C
8. Bryce Harper, CF
9. Brandon Crawford
Max Scherzer, P
Freeman gives the National League a professional and classy hitter at the top of the lineup, and his teammate Markakis has been lashing line drives all season.
The talented and ego-driven Baez will appreciate his insertion in the No. 3 hole, and he has the best chance of any National Leaguer of leading his team to a victory.
Arenado is a powerful clean-up hitter, and the back-to-back placement of Kemp and Aguilar could be formidable.
Contreras is likely to be in the NL starting lineup for years to come because he is just coming into his own. Harper is saved the embarrassment of batting last, while Crawford has a chance to make the most of his opportunity.
Scherzer will let it fly against the American League stars, and he will hope to register a slew of strikeouts against that powerful lineup.
