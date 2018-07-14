Channing Frye, Cavaliers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers and veteran big man Channing Frye reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million contract Saturday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Frye appeared in 44 games for the Cavs last season before they dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers at the February 8 trade deadline along with Isaiah Thomas and a first-round pick for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

The 35-year-old averaged 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season in 53 contests split between the Cavs and Lakers.

Cleveland initially acquired him during the 2015-16 season in a three-way trade with the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers.

Frye was a key contributor down the stretch and during the playoffs for the Cavaliers that season, and he helped them win their first championship. In 17 playoff games during that run, he averaged 6.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 59.4 percent from the field and a ridiculous 56.5 percent from long range.

During the 2016-17 regular season, Frye averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, and he shot 40.9 percent from beyond the arc, which was the second-best mark of his career.

He carried that production to the playoffs by averaging 7.3 points per game and shooting 51.3 percent from three-point range.

The 2005 No. 8 overall pick out of Arizona is an ideal bench big, as he can play around 15 minutes, man either center or power forward and stretch the floor by knocking down trifectas.

After losing LeBron James to the Lakers in free agency, the Cavs are in transition, although they still have plenty of veterans with winning experience.

If Frye can help develop some of the Cavaliers' younger players such as Nance, Clarkson, Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton and Billy Preston, Cleveland will have a chance to be far more competitive in the Eastern Conference next season than most initially thought.