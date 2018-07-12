76ers Beat Suns, Deandre Ayton in 2018 Summer League; Furkan Korkmaz Drops 18

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass against the Orlando Magic during the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Suns defeated the Magic 71-53. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers earned their first win of the 2018 NBA Summer League as they defeated No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns, 88-86, in the first round of the summer-league tournament bracket.

Ayton flirted with a double-double, scoring 10 points and collecting nine rebounds. He turned the ball over six times, however.

Some highlighted Phoenix's inability to feed the ball to Ayton inside:

That'll likely be a theme for the Suns throughout the 2018-19 season. Brandon Knight is their expected starting point guard, and he's more of a combo guard than a true floor general. Phoenix needs a proven playmaker to avoid leaving Ayton ignored for long stretches.

For the Sixers, Furkan Korkmaz continued a productive summer league. He had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists:

Beyond Korkmaz's scoring, The Athletic's Derek Bodner thought he did well to help facilitate the offense:

Philadelphia acquired Wilson Chandler and signed Nemanja Bjelica during the offseason, but it's largely the same team it was a year ago. It missed out on LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard remains a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

That could allow Korkmaz to assume a larger role in the team's rotation in his second season. At the very least, the 20-year-old is doing his best to impress head coach Brett Brown.

