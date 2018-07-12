NBA Summer League: Kevin Knox, Knicks Fall Short vs. Celtics

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

An otherwise great showing in the 2018 NBA Summer League ended in disappointing fashion for Kevin Knox and the New York Knicks.

The Boston Celtics earned an 82-75 victory Thursday to advance to the second round of the Las Vegas bracket, thus knocking the Knicks out of the competition.

Knox scored 15 points on 5-of-20 shooting. Although he struggled to find his stroke, the No. 9 overall pick continued to show he can attack the basket:

Knox also had four rebounds and three assists, and Knicks fans have reason for excitement ahead of his rookie season, as NBA Front Office's Keith Smith noted:

Fellow rookie Mitchell Robinson played a starring role in a losing effort, scoring 17 points with 12 rebounds and six blocks.

Semi Ojeleye led all scorers with 21 points and was the biggest reason the Celtics held Knox in check. Ojeleye matched up against the top-10 pick on defense and made life miserable for the former Kentucky Wildcats star.

Jabari Bird also had a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) for Boston.

With the victory, the Celtics will meet the Miami Heat in the next round. Miami beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 in Thursday's first game.