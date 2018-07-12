Marlins Suspend Papa John's Relationship After Founder's Use of Racial Slur

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: John H. Schnatter, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Papa John's International, Inc. rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins announced Thursday they have suspended their relationship with Papa John's:

The news comes one day after the pizza company's founder, John Schnatter, resigned as the company's chairman, per Nathaniel Meyersohn of CNN Money. Schnatter reportedly used the N-word while on a conference call with a marketing agency.

He had also previously resigned as CEO of the company in December following comments about NFL players' protests during the national anthem.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Schnatter resigned from the University of Louisville's board of trustees Wednesday, although the football stadium currently remains Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball had been utilizing a "Papa Slam" promotion since 2016, giving discounts on pizzas when players hit a grand slam.

However, the league announced Wednesday it has indefinitely suspended the promotion, per Mike Oz of Yahoo Sports.

The Marlins are the latest sports organization to sever ties with the company.

