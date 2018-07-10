Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber Reportedly to Take Part in 2018 MLB Home Run Derby

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

A pair of Chicago Cubs sluggers reportedly will participate in the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times' Gordon Wittenmyer, Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber and second baseman Javier Baez will both be announced as participants when the full eight-man field is revealed Wednesday night.

Baez, who was recently selected to his first career All-Star Game, has clubbed 17 home runs so far this season and is six off his career high through 86 games. Schwarber has also slammed 17 home runs a year after he cranked out 30.

Those two will reportedly join Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy as the National League representatives in the bracket.

Word regarding prospective American League participants has yet to leak out, but all indications are New York Yankees power hitters Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will skip the festivities.

"I don't think so. I don't want to," Stanton said, according to the New York Post's Kevin Kernan. "I've done it plenty of times, take a year off. Take two years off."

Judge echoed that sentiment.

"This year we have something pretty special going on," he told Kernan. "I just want to stay healthy."