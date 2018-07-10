Will Muschamp Trolls Nick Saban over Running out of Gas in Boat

Will Muschamp Trolls Nick Saban over Running out of Gas in BoatJuly 11, 2018
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp couldn't help but needle Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban as he enjoyed a day of leisure with his team.
Muschamp shared photos from a trip to Lake Murray the Gamecocks made Tuesday:
Muschamp followed with another tweet that read simply "#HadGas."
He was referencing a fateful journey by Saban in June in which Saban was stranded on a boat with some of his players. ESPN College Football shared some of the video captured by the players:
ESPN CollegeFootball @ESPNCFB
Saban and some Alabama players getting stuck on a boat is probably the best thing you will see today 😂 https://t.co/ofK4H9l7mT
Saban later told ESPN.com's Chris Low his boat wasn't out of gas but instead had a defective fuel pump.
The teams won't square off in 2018 unless the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks reach the SEC Championship Game.
