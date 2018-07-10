Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Red Sox in Discussions with Orioles for Star SS

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox reached out to the Baltimore Orioles regarding a trade for Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, the Baltimore Sun's Peter Schmuck reported Tuesday.

Schmuck wrote a Red Sox scout was in attendance for the Orioles' game Tuesday against the New York Yankees, presumably to get a firsthand look at Machado.

At this point, it's almost easier to list the teams out of the Machado sweepstakes than those in the hunt for the four-time All-Star.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that "the Yankees are showing increased interest in Machado" but that the Orioles would be hesitant to send him to "their biggest rival." Rosenthal noted the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers as potential landing spots, and he threw the Cleveland Indians in the mix Sunday.

The Red Sox and Yankees may have added motivation to acquire Machado. Each team would not only get the most prized asset on the trade market, but it'd also keep Machado from its biggest rival.

Entering Tuesday, Boston held a 2.5-game lead over New York, so Machado could tip the scales one way or the other in the American League East.