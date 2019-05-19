Reds' Yasiel Puig Leaves Game vs. Dodgers After Suffering Apparent Arm Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an apparent arm injury.

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic provided further details about the star's exit:

Puig, 28, was traded to the Reds in December along with Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, Kyle Farmer and $7 million for Homer Bailey and prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray. The move was essentially a salary dump for the Dodgers, while it dramatically improved Cincy's outfield.

Puig has responded by hitting .210 with seven homers and 25 RBI in 44 games entering Sunday's contest.

He has been one of the more exciting players in baseball over the past few years, though questions have remained about his effort and attention to detail. Puig himself admitted in late February that he didn't work hard during his time with the Dodgers.

"I never worked hard," he told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. "Maybe that's the reason why I didn't have my better years."

"The last couple years, I didn't work hard because I still have a contract to go," he added. "Now I think I'll work hard more than any year in my life."

When engaged, Puig is a dangerous player. He showed his full potential in 2017, hitting .263 with career highs in homers (28) and RBI (74) while tying his career high in stolen bases (15). He also scored 72 runs.

But he fell out of favor in 2018, appearing in just 125 games while receiving just 139 at-bats against left-handed pitchers.

In Cincinnati, however, Puig is one of the faces of the organization and key figures as the team tries to push for a postseason berth. In a potential absence, Jose Peraza and Phillip Ervin would figure to split the extra starts in right field.