Warriors News: Head Performance Therapist Chelsea Lane Leaves Team

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 7: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors speaks with Head Performance Therapist Chelsea Lane before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 7, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head performance therapist Chelsea Lane confirmed Tuesday that she's leaving the organization to become the Atlanta Hawks' executive director of athletic performance and sports medicine.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic first reported the news and noted Lane was the only woman to lead an NBA's training staff.

                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

