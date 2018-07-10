Warriors News: Head Performance Therapist Chelsea Lane Leaves Team

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head performance therapist Chelsea Lane confirmed Tuesday that she's leaving the organization to become the Atlanta Hawks' executive director of athletic performance and sports medicine.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic first reported the news and noted Lane was the only woman to lead an NBA's training staff.

