Alabama LB Terrell Lewis Underwent Surgery for Torn ACL, Return Timeline Unknown

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 02: Linebacker Terrell Lewis #24 of the #1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide playing against the #3 ranked Florida State Seminoles during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama defeated Florida State 24 to 7. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis suffered a torn ACL during training last week, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced.

"He underwent successful surgery today, and a timeframe for his return is unknown at this time," Saban noted, per Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine.

His former teammate and fellow linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton tweeted a message of support for Lewis: 

It's a tough blow for the junior linebacker, who missed 10 games last season after suffering an elbow injury in the team's opener against Florida State. He returned late in the season, appearing in the Iron Bowl and the College Football Playoff while registering 16 tackles (two for loss) and a sack on the season.

"I feel like I haven't scratched the surface yet," Lewis said in March, per Marq Burnett of SEC Country. "I still feel like I haven't done a lot for this program yet, so I feel like the best is yet to come."

It's also a blow for Alabama's linebacker depth after the program dismissed VanDarius Cowan on Monday.

"Each of us has a responsibility to represent the University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can't be tolerated," Saban said in a statement, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com. "We wish VanDarius the very best in the future."

The dismissal came a week after Cowan was charged with third-degree assault.

