Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Raptors Generating Buzz as Potential Destination

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 3: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Toronto Raptors on January 3, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly "generated buzz" as a potential destination for San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

Per that report, "With LeBron James out of the Eastern Conference, perhaps Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri is willing to swing for the fences and move DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry in such a deal."

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Raptors Add Nate Bjorkgren to Staff

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Raptors Add Nate Bjorkgren to Staff

    Blake Murphy
    via Raptors Republic: ESPN TrueHoop Network Blog

    Kings Reportedly Interested in Rodney Hood

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kings Reportedly Interested in Rodney Hood

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Stars Convinced Store Manager He Could Hoop

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Stars Convinced Store Manager He Could Hoop

    Ray Bala
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors 'Generate Buzz' as Trade Spot for Kawhi

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Raptors 'Generate Buzz' as Trade Spot for Kawhi

    Realgm
    via Realgm