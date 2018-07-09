Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Raptors Generating Buzz as Potential Destination

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly "generated buzz" as a potential destination for San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

Per that report, "With LeBron James out of the Eastern Conference, perhaps Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri is willing to swing for the fences and move DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry in such a deal."

