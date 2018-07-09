DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Anonymous Exec Implies It Wasn't Known He Was Available

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins may not have had any "significant contract offers" before agreeing to terms with the Golden State Warriors for the mid-level exception ($5.3 million), but that's apparently because teams around the league couldn't believe the situation at hand.

A Western Conference executive told The Undefeated's Justin Tinsley there was a sense of "shock" surrounding the center's free agency: "It's a case of the rich get richer. Boogie never reached out to us. I don't think it was a case of anyone trying to disrespect Boogie. It was more so shock. Like, 'This guy is really available?'"

Even Golden State was surprised at the opportunity, per Warriors on NBCS:

When Boogie agreed to sign with Golden State, it created an uproar. After all, the two-time defending champs are now poised to become the first team since the 1975-76 Boston Celtics to have a starting lineup featuring five All-Stars from the previous season, according to Elias Sports (h/t the New York Times' Marc Stein).

That star-studded lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Cousins has "scary" potential, according to Boogie:

On paper, it seems like a steal for Golden State. The 6'11", 270-pound big man is a four-time All-Star and averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks last season.

However, there's no timetable for when Boogie will take the floor with the Warriors after tearing his left Achilles in late January while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. While Cousins was initially hoping to be ready for training camp, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that December or January is a more realistic target.

Cousins acknowledged to reporters during the summer league that joining the Warriors gives him the luxury of fully recovering rather than being rushed back before he's ready.