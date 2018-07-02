DeMarcus Cousins to Warriors: Twitter in Disbelief as Golden State Lands Boogie

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 04: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during the first half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Smoothie King Center on December 4, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The rich got richer Monday, as the Golden State Warriors agreed to a deal with four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3 million contract. The Warriors have won three NBA titles in four years, and now they're adding a player who's averaging 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in his career.

Warriors star Stephen Curry welcomed his new teammate, with Draymond Green chiming in as well:

They were far from the only NBA players to react Monday night:

Granted, Cousins is coming off a major Achilles injury, but playing in the Bay Area represents an excellent landing:

Assuming Cousins can make a full return and be his old self, Golden State's starting five will somehow be even more devastating:

Many commented on what Cousins' move means in the 2019 NBA title race:

There was also plenty of incredulity about how the Warriors could find a way to strengthen their roster despite already having the NBA's most star-studded squad:

No franchise can build a dynasty without some level of luck. Some noted how the stars aligned to allow Golden State to sign Cousins:

Bringing Cousins aboard isn't without some risk. In addition to the questions about what kind of player he'll be post-Achilles injury, he's a big personality joining a team that has generally had excellent chemistry.

But the reward is massive for Golden State. Cousins brings something to the table the team was lacking the last few years when it relied on Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee at center.

And if the Warriors can win a title with Pachulia and McGee operating inside, then imagine what they can do with Cousins occupying the paint.

