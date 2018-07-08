Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Chris Paul Urging Rockets to Acquire Thunder Star

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony nearly ended up with the Houston Rockets last offseason, and Rockets point guard Chris Paul is pushing for the Rockets to pursue the move once again, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Sunday.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young reported the Oklahoma City Thunder are working with Anthony's representatives to secure his departure from the team.

