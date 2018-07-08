Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Chris Paul Urging Rockets to Acquire Thunder Star

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- DECEMBER 25: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets hug after the game on December 25, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Sr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony nearly ended up with the Houston Rockets last offseason, and Rockets point guard Chris Paul is pushing for the Rockets to pursue the move once again, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Sunday.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young reported the Oklahoma City Thunder are working with Anthony's representatives to secure his departure from the team.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

