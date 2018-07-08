Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Exec Thinks Cavs Need to Be 'Blown Away' by an Offer

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers would reportedly need to get "blown away by an offer" to trade power forward Kevin Love before the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.

On Sunday, Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer spoke with an NBA executive who believes the Cavs will allow Love to bolster his value as the team's top player following the departure of LeBron James, who left to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

"Because I think he'll be more in demand during the season by the trading deadline," the exec said. "Kevin could have a very good year for the Cavs being the focal point of the offense. He is a talented player."

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman downplayed the idea of trading Love during a media session Friday discussing James' exit, noting the veteran forward "wants to be here."

"So Kevin has a big place in our franchise, and I don't think you get better by moving him," Altman told reporters. "I think we'll explore opportunities with the roster in general, but as far as Kevin goes, I don't see how you get better doing that."

The Cavs' entire outlook changed following James' decision to leave the franchise for a second time.

In 2010, when LeBron left Cleveland to join the Miami Heat, the team's record plunged from 61-21 to 19-63. While the drop-off might not be that dramatic this time around, the roster is no longer strong enough to make a serious push toward an NBA championship.

So the Cavaliers will likely starting looking toward the future. They jump-started the process by selecting Collin Sexton with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The front office still has a lot of work to do in reshaping a roster with a lot of aging assets, including Love, JR Smith, George Hill and Kyle Korver.

Love, who's the youngest of that group at 29 and also the most talented, figures to generate the most interest on the trade market. That could make him a valuable chip for Cleveland to acquire a package of young players and picks if he can stay healthy and get off to a strong start next season.