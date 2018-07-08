Anonymous NBA Exec on 'Real Stud' Kevin Knox: 'He's F--king Really Good'

Hype is starting to build around New York Knicks rookie small forward Kevin Knox after he scored 22 points in 30 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks in his NBA Summer League debut Saturday.

Knox, the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft, added eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block to lead the Knicks to a 91-89 victory.

"He's f--king really good," an NBA executive told Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic before the game. "A real stud."

The 18-year-old University of Kentucky product did struggle from beyond the arc, connecting on just one of his seven three-point attempts, but otherwise showcased intriguing potential.

"It's what the coaches wanted me to be from the jump," Knox told reporters. "They wanted me to be able to attack the basket, get to the free-throw line. That's kind of what I did. I settled myself in. I got to the free-throw line, hit some shots and next thing I know, I was playing really well. I want to keep staying aggressive, keep getting to the basket."

The NBA exec explained to Vorkunov that Knox should shine more with the Knicks than he did with the Wildcats since he'll receive more on-ball opportunities.

"He's a freakish athlete," head coach David Fizdale said.

Knox may open the regular season behind Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Mario Hezonja in the wing rotation. But his minutes should steadily increase throughout the year, especially if his summer league debut is a sign of things to come during his rookie campaign.

