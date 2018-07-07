Kevin Pritchard Says LeBron James Convinced Lance Stephenson to Join Lakers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Friday that LeBron James called Lance Stephenson to convince him to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pritchard explained the Pacers were interested in re-signing Stephenson before the veteran shooting guard spoke with the four-time NBA MVP.

"I think when LeBron calls you up and says, 'I want you,' it's hard for him to turn that down," Pritchard told reporters.

The Lakers' decision to bring in Stephenson after landing the marquee commitment from James raised some eyebrows because of the players' past encounters.

Most memorably, Stephenson blew into LeBron's ear during the 2014 playoffs, one of the various tactics he's utilized in an effort to get under James' skin over the years.

"Lance is just a little dirty that's all," James said following a January encounter. "He's a little dirty. We got a history, so I already know that."

Apparently those interactions weren't enough to keep him from reaching out to his longtime nemesis.

Now Stephenson, who averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Pacers last season, will serve as a key reserve as the Lakers attempt to vault into championship contention.