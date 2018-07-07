Kevin Pritchard Says LeBron James Convinced Lance Stephenson to Join Lakers

Kevin Pritchard Says LeBron James Convinced Lance Stephenson to Join LakersJuly 7, 2018
Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Friday that LeBron James called Lance Stephenson to convince him to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Pritchard explained the Pacers were interested in re-signing Stephenson before the veteran shooting guard spoke with the four-time NBA MVP.
"I think when LeBron calls you up and says, 'I want you,' it's hard for him to turn that down," Pritchard told reporters.
The Lakers' decision to bring in Stephenson after landing the marquee commitment from James raised some eyebrows because of the players' past encounters.
Most memorably, Stephenson blew into LeBron's ear during the 2014 playoffs, one of the various tactics he's utilized in an effort to get under James' skin over the years.
Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️
LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18
15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft
2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1
Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps
Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester
Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer
New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style
Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland
'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today
Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again
Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral
Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames
Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀
Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record
Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
"Lance is just a little dirty that's all," James said following a January encounter. "He's a little dirty. We got a history, so I already know that."
Apparently those interactions weren't enough to keep him from reaching out to his longtime nemesis.
Now Stephenson, who averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Pacers last season, will serve as a key reserve as the Lakers attempt to vault into championship contention.
Lakers Are Already Killing It in Free Agency