Tyronn Lue Was Shocked by LeBron James Joining Lakers, Says He Can Live with It

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 29: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Tyronn Lue talk while playing the Indiana Pacers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 29, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said Friday he was "shocked" by LeBron James' decision to leave the Cavs to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.       

NBA TV provided Lue's full comments about the end of James' second stint with the franchise:

The situation leaves the 41-year-old coach in an unfamiliar underdog position.

Lue took over the Cavs during the 2015-16 season after the firing of David Blatt. He led Cleveland to its first NBA championship during that postseason, and the team reached the Finals each of the past two years before coming up short against the Golden State Warriors.

The LeBron-less Cavaliers are expected to rank among the league's worst teams, though. OddsShark noted they are listed at 500-1 to win the title next season, tied for the third-worst betting line ahead of only the Memphis Grizzlies (750-1) and Atlanta Hawks (1,000-1).

Kevin Love is set to lead the roster in 2018-19, but the focus will soon shift toward the future, a process that began with the selection of Collin Sexton with the eighth overall pick in June's draft.

Just like the first time James left to join the Miami Heat in 2010, the Cavs must start a rebuilding process with hopes of eventually filling the massive void the four-time MVP leaves behind.

