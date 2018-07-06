LaVar Ball Denies Leaking Information on Lonzo's Knee Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018




LaVar Ball said Friday he didn't leak details about a knee injury suffered by his son, Lonzo Ball, to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from trading the point guard.

Last week, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Ball had a torn meniscus in his left knee. The update came around the same time the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft was mentioned in trade rumors with the Lakers aiming to sign LeBron James.

Los Angeles did land an agreement with James, as Klutch Sports Group announced, but Ball has remained on the roster. His father told TMZ Sports he wasn't the source of information about the torn meniscus.

"I don't leak nothing," LaVar said. "I always say what's on my mind, so you don't never see me saying, 'I think I should say this now and let it leak.' I don't do that."

It's unclear whether there was legitimate interest in the UCLA product.

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reported the San Antonio Spurs, frequently linked to Ball in a possible Kawhi Leonard blockbuster deal, were "uninterested" in the second-year guard.

Regardless, it's trending toward Ball remaining in L.A., and he's likely to open next season as the starter at the point, though he'll likely split time with veteran free-agent signing Rajon Rondo.

