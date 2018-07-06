NBA Free Agency Rumors: Kings Interested in Jabari Parker, Zach LaVine

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly expressed interest in restricted free agents Jabari Parker and Zach LaVine, according to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee.

Despite their interest, Jones noted the Kings may be hesitant to pursue either player since it would require them to shake up their roster and approach significantly.

Per Jones, the Kings largely view Parker as a power forward, and they aren't looking to add another player at that position after selecting Marvin Bagley III with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Sacramento is also developing young frontcourt players in Harry Giles, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere.

As for LaVine, Jones added that the Kings are comfortable with a guard rotation that includes De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The 23-year-old Parker was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, but injuries have prevented him from reaching full potential. Injuries have limited Parker to 51 or less games in three of his four NBA seasons.

Parker has twice torn his ACL since then. He appeared in just 31 games last season, averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His best performance came in 2016-17 when he appeared in 51 games and averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

LaVine also returned from a torn ACL last season to appear in 24 games with the Chicago Bulls. The 23-year-old averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

The Minnesota Timberwolves took LaVine with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, but they dealt him to Chicago as part of the Jimmy Butler trade last July.

LaVine is long, athletic and versatile, as he is capable of playing both guard positions.

He also isn't far removed from a productive 2016-17 season that saw him put up 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

The Kings own the NBA's longest playoff drought, as they have not reached the postseason since 2005-06.

Sacramento isn't likely to contend for a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference during the upcoming season, but it seems to be trending in the right direction.

The Kings have young talent at every position, and if highly touted players like Bagley, Fox and Hield develop as hoped, the foundation is in place for a perennial playoff team in the years to come with or without the addition of Parker or LaVine.