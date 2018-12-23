Luka Doncic's Hip Injury Suffered vs. Warriors Not Expected to Be Serious

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks point-forward Luka Doncic suffered a hip injury that caused him to miss much of the second half of Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Fortunately, head coach Rick Carlisle doesn't think the injury is serious, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN.com.

"I think it is just a hit," Doncic said after the game. "We will see tomorrow how it is and if I can play."

The injury came in the third quarter when he fell into chairs on the baseline, and he was limited the rest of the night. He finished with 19 points in 30 minutes of the eventual 120-116 loss to the defending NBA champions.

The Mavericks made a draft-night swap with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Doncic at No. 3 overall, and the move was a no-brainer for president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson given the Slovenian floor general's advanced pedigree.

"He's definitely got the special stuff that as he puts in the work is going to be a special player for us," Nelson said, per Mavs.com's Dwain Price. "If you look at his achievements across the board—whether it's youth, national team, Spain—it's very rare air. It's special stuff."

Since arriving stateside, Doncic has established himself as the Rookie of the Year front-runner to the tune of 18.8 points, 4.9 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game entering Saturday while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three.

Dorian Finney-Smith could see more playing time on the wing with Doncic banged-up, but not having the 19-year-old available will deprive Dallas' offense of a crucial on-ball dimension.